Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FCTR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), which makes up 1.41% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,346,737 worth of TWLO, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TWLO:
TWLO — last trade: $72.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2023
|Donna Dubinsky
|Director
|3,995
|$62.72
|$250,558
|02/24/2023
|Jeff Lawson
|Chief Executive Officer
|158,081
|$63.26
|$10,000,103
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,594,835 worth of ADBE, which represents approximately 1.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE is detailed in the table below:
ADBE — last trade: $345.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2022
|Daniel Durn
|EVP & CFO
|3,250
|$288.11
|$936,358
|09/27/2022
|David A. Ricks
|Director
|1,200
|$280.56
|$336,672
