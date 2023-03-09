Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FCTR

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), which makes up 1.41% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,346,737 worth of TWLO, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TWLO:

TWLO — last trade: $72.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2023 Donna Dubinsky Director 3,995 $62.72 $250,558
02/24/2023 Jeff Lawson Chief Executive Officer 158,081 $63.26 $10,000,103

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,594,835 worth of ADBE, which represents approximately 1.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE is detailed in the table below:

ADBE — last trade: $345.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/22/2022 Daniel Durn EVP & CFO 3,250 $288.11 $936,358
09/27/2022 David A. Ricks Director 1,200 $280.56 $336,672

