Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.45% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $701,647 worth of CFG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:

CFG — last trade: $24.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/21/2023 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 3,300 $28.79 $95,007 05/17/2023 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $26.39 $26,390

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), the #115 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $385,025 worth of CZR, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CZR is detailed in the table below:

CZR — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 Michael E. Pegram Director 25,000 $45.02 $1,125,432 06/14/2023 Thomas Reeg Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $49.43 $370,725

