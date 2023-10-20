Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.45% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $701,647 worth of CFG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:
CFG — last trade: $24.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Shivan S. Subramaniam
|Director
|3,300
|$28.79
|$95,007
|05/17/2023
|Terrance Lillis
|Director
|1,000
|$26.39
|$26,390
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), the #115 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $385,025 worth of CZR, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CZR is detailed in the table below:
CZR — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|25,000
|$45.02
|$1,125,432
|06/14/2023
|Thomas Reeg
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$49.43
|$370,725
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding DXF
Automatic Data Processing RSI
NRXP Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.