News & Insights

Markets
CFG

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

October 20, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), which makes up 0.45% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $701,647 worth of CFG, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFG:

CFG — last trade: $24.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2023 Shivan S. Subramaniam Director 3,300 $28.79 $95,007
05/17/2023 Terrance Lillis Director 1,000 $26.39 $26,390

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), the #115 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $385,025 worth of CZR, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CZR is detailed in the table below:

CZR — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2023 Michael E. Pegram Director 25,000 $45.02 $1,125,432
06/14/2023 Thomas Reeg Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $49.43 $370,725

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding DXF
 Automatic Data Processing RSI
 NRXP Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFG
CZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.