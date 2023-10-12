Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 0.24% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $375,013 worth of CNXC, making it the #117 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:

CNXC — last trade: $82.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/03/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 300 $83.93 $25,179 07/05/2023 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $82.85 $33,140 10/05/2023 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 200 $78.00 $15,599

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #157 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $312,237 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $75.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2023 Timothy Crane PRESIDENT & CEO 1,500 $60.87 $91,305 05/15/2023 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $62.92 $62,920

