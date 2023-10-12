Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), which makes up 0.24% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $375,013 worth of CNXC, making it the #117 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC:
CNXC — last trade: $82.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/03/2023
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|300
|$83.93
|$25,179
|07/05/2023
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|400
|$82.85
|$33,140
|10/05/2023
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|200
|$78.00
|$15,599
And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #157 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $312,237 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:
WTFC — last trade: $75.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2023
|Timothy Crane
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|1,500
|$60.87
|$91,305
|05/15/2023
|Karin Gustafson Teglia
|Director
|1,000
|$62.92
|$62,920
