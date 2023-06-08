News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

June 08, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), which makes up 0.30% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $507,011 worth of UAL, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UAL:

UAL — last trade: $49.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/15/2022 James A. C. Kennedy Director 5,000 $39.33 $196,635
12/14/2022 Edward Shapiro Director 25,000 $39.79 $994,725
03/15/2023 Edward Shapiro Director 25,000 $42.59 $1,064,648

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), the #131 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $405,695 worth of USB, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USB is detailed in the table below:

USB — last trade: $33.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2023 Alan B. Colberg Director 10,000 $34.14 $341,380
04/28/2023 Scott W. Wine Director 30,438 $32.85 $999,888
05/05/2023 Richard P. McKenney Director 20,000 $30.37 $607,320
05/08/2023 James B. Kelligrew Vice Chair 16,260 $30.59 $497,475

