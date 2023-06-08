Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FAB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), which makes up 0.30% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $507,011 worth of UAL, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UAL:
UAL — last trade: $49.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/15/2022
|James A. C. Kennedy
|Director
|5,000
|$39.33
|$196,635
|12/14/2022
|Edward Shapiro
|Director
|25,000
|$39.79
|$994,725
|03/15/2023
|Edward Shapiro
|Director
|25,000
|$42.59
|$1,064,648
And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), the #131 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $405,695 worth of USB, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at USB is detailed in the table below:
USB — last trade: $33.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Alan B. Colberg
|Director
|10,000
|$34.14
|$341,380
|04/28/2023
|Scott W. Wine
|Director
|30,438
|$32.85
|$999,888
|05/05/2023
|Richard P. McKenney
|Director
|20,000
|$30.37
|$607,320
|05/08/2023
|James B. Kelligrew
|Vice Chair
|16,260
|$30.59
|$497,475
