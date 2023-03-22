Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EVX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Environmental Services ETF (EVX) shows an impressive 14.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), which makes up 2.68% of the Environmental Services ETF (EVX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,844,795 worth of DAR, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAR:

DAR — last trade: $56.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2023 Larry Barden Director 5,000 $64.49 $322,450 03/16/2023 Charles L. Adair Director 500 $54.15 $27,075 03/15/2023 Patrick McNutt EVP Chief Admin Officer 900 $54.07 $48,663

