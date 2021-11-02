Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX), which makes up 0.42% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,008,425 worth of SHLX, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHLX:

SHLX — last trade: $12.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2021 Shawn J. Carsten See Remarks 3,200 $12.41 $39,712 08/09/2021 Steven Ledbetter See Remarks 4,000 $12.28 $49,120 08/16/2021 Sean Guillory Vice President, Commercial 1,399 $12.38 $17,316

