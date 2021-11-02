Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX), which makes up 0.42% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,008,425 worth of SHLX, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHLX:
SHLX — last trade: $12.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2021
|Shawn J. Carsten
|See Remarks
|3,200
|$12.41
|$39,712
|08/09/2021
|Steven Ledbetter
|See Remarks
|4,000
|$12.28
|$49,120
|08/16/2021
|Sean Guillory
|Vice President, Commercial
|1,399
|$12.38
|$17,316
