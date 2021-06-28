Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 1.36% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,209,225 worth of D, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D — last trade: $75.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2021 Robert M. Blue President and CEO 14,402 $69.44 $999,998 03/04/2021 Mark J. Kington Director 2,000 $69.29 $138,578

