Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 1.49% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,250,453 worth of D, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D — last trade: $77.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2021
|Robert M. Blue
|President and CEO
|14,402
|$69.44
|$999,998
|03/04/2021
|Mark J. Kington
|Director
|2,000
|$69.29
|$138,578
