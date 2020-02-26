Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.21% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,358,306 worth of ET, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $11.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2019
|Thomas E. Long
|Chief Financial Officer
|18,000
|$11.15
|$200,646
|11/19/2019
|Kelcy L. Warren
|CEO
|3,969,224
|$11.37
|$45,130,077
|12/17/2019
|Richard D. Brannon
|Director
|100,000
|$12.79
|$1,279,000
