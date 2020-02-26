Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 2.21% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,358,306 worth of ET, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $11.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/14/2019 Thomas E. Long Chief Financial Officer 18,000 $11.15 $200,646 11/19/2019 Kelcy L. Warren CEO 3,969,224 $11.37 $45,130,077 12/17/2019 Richard D. Brannon Director 100,000 $12.79 $1,279,000

