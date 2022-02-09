Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 6.68% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $148,531,811 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $24.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/26/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.19
|$221,940
|09/15/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.24
|$222,377
|09/20/2021
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|23,300
|$21.41
|$498,825
|09/21/2021
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|1,000
|$21.69
|$21,690
|11/16/2021
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$22.86
|$228,632
|12/28/2021
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|5,000
|$21.60
|$108,000
|02/02/2022
|John R. Rutherford
|Director
|10,000
|$23.72
|$237,205
