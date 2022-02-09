Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EMLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) shows an impressive 14.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 6.68% of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $148,531,811 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $24.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/26/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.19 $221,940 09/15/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.24 $222,377 09/20/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 23,300 $21.41 $498,825 09/21/2021 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,000 $21.69 $21,690 11/16/2021 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,632 12/28/2021 Carin Marcy Barth Director 5,000 $21.60 $108,000 02/02/2022 John R. Rutherford Director 10,000 $23.72 $237,205

