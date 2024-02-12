Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EIPX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 4.99% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,441,153 worth of ET, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:

ET — last trade: $13.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 3,000,000 $12.96 $38,892,500 08/22/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.00 $130,000 09/01/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.64 $682,000 09/05/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.79 $689,500 11/06/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $13.53 $13,530,000 11/07/2023 Thomas P. Mason EVP & Pres. LNG 7,500 $13.33 $99,974 11/07/2023 Kelcy L. Warren Executive Chairman 1,000,000 $13.33 $13,330,000 11/09/2023 Bradford D. Whitehurst EVP 10,000 $13.10 $131,000 11/13/2023 Thomas P. Mason EVP & Pres. LNG 8,000 $13.17 $105,360 12/12/2023 Marshall S. McCrea III Co-CEO 50,000 $13.19 $659,500

