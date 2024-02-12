Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EIPX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), which makes up 4.99% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,441,153 worth of ET, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ET:
ET — last trade: $13.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|3,000,000
|$12.96
|$38,892,500
|08/22/2023
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP
|10,000
|$13.00
|$130,000
|09/01/2023
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|Co-CEO
|50,000
|$13.64
|$682,000
|09/05/2023
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|Co-CEO
|50,000
|$13.79
|$689,500
|11/06/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,000,000
|$13.53
|$13,530,000
|11/07/2023
|Thomas P. Mason
|EVP & Pres. LNG
|7,500
|$13.33
|$99,974
|11/07/2023
|Kelcy L. Warren
|Executive Chairman
|1,000,000
|$13.33
|$13,330,000
|11/09/2023
|Bradford D. Whitehurst
|EVP
|10,000
|$13.10
|$131,000
|11/13/2023
|Thomas P. Mason
|EVP & Pres. LNG
|8,000
|$13.17
|$105,360
|12/12/2023
|Marshall S. McCrea III
|Co-CEO
|50,000
|$13.19
|$659,500
