Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.25% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $109,500 worth of GEL, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $11.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/13/2023 Garland G. Gaspard Vice President 5,264 $11.41 $60,062 02/29/2024 Ryan S. Sims President & Chief Comm Officer 1,500 $11.55 $17,325

