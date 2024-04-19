Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.25% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $109,500 worth of GEL, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:
GEL — last trade: $11.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/13/2023
|Garland G. Gaspard
|Vice President
|5,264
|$11.41
|$60,062
|02/29/2024
|Ryan S. Sims
|President & Chief Comm Officer
|1,500
|$11.55
|$17,325
