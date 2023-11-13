Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 3.91% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,517,331 worth of DTM, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:
DTM — last trade: $54.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/23/2023
|Peter I. Tumminello
|Director
|5,000
|$47.35
|$236,750
|08/04/2023
|Jeffrey A. Jewell
|Executive V.P., CFO
|358
|$52.18
|$18,680
|11/06/2023
|Jeffrey A. Jewell
|Executive V.P., CFO
|298
|$56.15
|$16,733
