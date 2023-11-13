News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

November 13, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 3.91% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,517,331 worth of DTM, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $54.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/23/2023 Peter I. Tumminello Director 5,000 $47.35 $236,750
08/04/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 358 $52.18 $18,680
11/06/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 298 $56.15 $16,733

