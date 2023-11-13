Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 3.91% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,517,331 worth of DTM, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $54.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/23/2023 Peter I. Tumminello Director 5,000 $47.35 $236,750 08/04/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 358 $52.18 $18,680 11/06/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 298 $56.15 $16,733

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 XRF market cap history

 Funds Holding CHAT

 SBR Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.