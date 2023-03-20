Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 17.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.38% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $107,117 worth of GEL, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $11.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/26/2022 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 20,000 $10.02 $200,400 03/01/2023 Ryan S. Sims Senior Vice President 1,700 $11.75 $19,975

