Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EINC

February 02, 2023 — 10:22 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Energy Income ETF (EINC) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 0.33% of the Energy Income ETF (EINC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $104,361 worth of GEL, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $11.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/04/2022 James E. Davison Director 30,000 $9.71 $291,300
08/05/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $9.48 $94,762
08/08/2022 James E. Davison Director 10,000 $9.90 $99,000
09/26/2022 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 20,000 $10.02 $200,400

