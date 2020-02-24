Markets
ATGE

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), which makes up 0.31% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,409,253 worth of ATGE, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATGE:

ATGE — last trade: $34.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/11/2019 Holland Katherine Alice Boden Gr Pres Medical and Healthcare 2,000 $31.99 $63,987
11/15/2019 Michael O. Randolfi SVP, Chief Financial Officer 32,000 $33.73 $1,079,379

And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #62 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,216,094 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:

SFBS — last trade: $40.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/28/2019 James J. Filler Director 1,500 $29.65 $44,475
08/29/2019 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, & CEO 1,500 $30.79 $46,185
09/03/2019 James J. Filler Director 2,000 $29.44 $58,880

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATGE SFBS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular