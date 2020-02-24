Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), which makes up 0.31% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,409,253 worth of ATGE, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATGE:

ATGE — last trade: $34.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2019 Holland Katherine Alice Boden Gr Pres Medical and Healthcare 2,000 $31.99 $63,987 11/15/2019 Michael O. Randolfi SVP, Chief Financial Officer 32,000 $33.73 $1,079,379

And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #62 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,216,094 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:

SFBS — last trade: $40.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/28/2019 James J. Filler Director 1,500 $29.65 $44,475 08/29/2019 Thomas A. Broughton Chairman, President, & CEO 1,500 $30.79 $46,185 09/03/2019 James J. Filler Director 2,000 $29.44 $58,880

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.