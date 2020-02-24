Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), which makes up 0.31% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,409,253 worth of ATGE, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ATGE:
ATGE — last trade: $34.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2019
|Holland Katherine Alice Boden
|Gr Pres Medical and Healthcare
|2,000
|$31.99
|$63,987
|11/15/2019
|Michael O. Randolfi
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|32,000
|$33.73
|$1,079,379
And ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (Symbol: SFBS), the #62 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,216,094 worth of SFBS, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SFBS is detailed in the table below:
SFBS — last trade: $40.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2019
|James J. Filler
|Director
|1,500
|$29.65
|$44,475
|08/29/2019
|Thomas A. Broughton
|Chairman, President, & CEO
|1,500
|$30.79
|$46,185
|09/03/2019
|James J. Filler
|Director
|2,000
|$29.44
|$58,880
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.