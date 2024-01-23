News & Insights

Markets
SABR

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

January 23, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), which makes up 0.35% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,264,081 worth of SABR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SABR:

SABR — last trade: $4.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2023 Kurt Joseph Ekert CEO and President 100,000 $5.34 $534,000
08/08/2023 Ann J. Bruder EVP and Chief Legal Officer 25,000 $5.33 $133,230
08/09/2023 Michael O. Randolfi EVP and CFO 50,000 $5.38 $268,808

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,813,513 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $19.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/31/2023 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,250 $18.67 $23,338
08/08/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 257,704 $19.37 $4,992,258
11/01/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 212,000 $15.84 $3,358,589
11/02/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 97,006 $16.83 $1,632,136

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of TGA
 SMH YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SABR
CVBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.