Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), which makes up 0.35% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,264,081 worth of SABR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SABR:

SABR — last trade: $4.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2023 Kurt Joseph Ekert CEO and President 100,000 $5.34 $534,000 08/08/2023 Ann J. Bruder EVP and Chief Legal Officer 25,000 $5.33 $133,230 08/09/2023 Michael O. Randolfi EVP and CFO 50,000 $5.38 $268,808

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,813,513 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $19.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/31/2023 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,250 $18.67 $23,338 08/08/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 257,704 $19.37 $4,992,258 11/01/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 212,000 $15.84 $3,358,589 11/02/2023 George A. Borba Jr. Director 97,006 $16.83 $1,632,136

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying

 Institutional Holders of TGA

 SMH YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.