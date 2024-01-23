Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR), which makes up 0.35% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,264,081 worth of SABR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SABR:
SABR — last trade: $4.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2023
|Kurt Joseph Ekert
|CEO and President
|100,000
|$5.34
|$534,000
|08/08/2023
|Ann J. Bruder
|EVP and Chief Legal Officer
|25,000
|$5.33
|$133,230
|08/09/2023
|Michael O. Randolfi
|EVP and CFO
|50,000
|$5.38
|$268,808
And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,813,513 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:
CVBF — last trade: $19.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/31/2023
|David F. Farnsworth
|EVP & CCO
|1,250
|$18.67
|$23,338
|08/08/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|257,704
|$19.37
|$4,992,258
|11/01/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|212,000
|$15.84
|$3,358,589
|11/02/2023
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|97,006
|$16.83
|$1,632,136
