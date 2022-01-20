Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,174,203 worth of ANF, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ANF:

ANF — last trade: $34.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2021 Suzanne M. Coulter Director 700 $35.93 $25,151 09/02/2021 Kerrii B. Anderson Director 1,000 $35.17 $35,173

And PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), the #65 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,838,654 worth of PRG, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRG is detailed in the table below:

PRG — last trade: $39.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2021 Steven A. Michaels CEO 7,500 $42.91 $321,825 08/03/2021 Brian Garner Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $42.89 $107,225 08/09/2021 Douglas C. Curling Director 2,500 $43.11 $107,775

