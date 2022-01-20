Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), which makes up 0.33% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,174,203 worth of ANF, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ANF:
ANF — last trade: $34.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2021
|Suzanne M. Coulter
|Director
|700
|$35.93
|$25,151
|09/02/2021
|Kerrii B. Anderson
|Director
|1,000
|$35.17
|$35,173
And PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), the #65 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,838,654 worth of PRG, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRG is detailed in the table below:
PRG — last trade: $39.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2021
|Steven A. Michaels
|CEO
|7,500
|$42.91
|$321,825
|08/03/2021
|Brian Garner
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$42.89
|$107,225
|08/09/2021
|Douglas C. Curling
|Director
|2,500
|$43.11
|$107,775
