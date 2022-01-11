Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), which makes up 0.61% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,050,435 worth of RILY, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RILY:
RILY — last trade: $83.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/04/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|1,803
|$64.98
|$117,167
|08/10/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|15,000
|$68.22
|$1,023,262
|08/13/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|9,364
|$64.95
|$608,148
|08/17/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|15,000
|$63.59
|$953,900
|08/17/2021
|Andrew Moore
|CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc.
|5,000
|$63.70
|$318,500
|08/19/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|135,000
|$60.61
|$8,181,729
|08/19/2021
|Randall E. Paulson
|Director
|10,000
|$60.82
|$608,220
|09/10/2021
|Andrew Moore
|CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc.
|5,000
|$60.20
|$301,000
|09/13/2021
|Randall E. Paulson
|Director
|15,000
|$60.51
|$907,659
|11/03/2021
|Kenneth M. Young
|President
|1,000
|$78.31
|$78,313
|11/17/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|20,000
|$77.35
|$1,547,000
|12/06/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|1,722
|$75.17
|$129,444
And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #60 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,960,610 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:
ENR — last trade: $40.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2021
|Timothy W. Gorman
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|5,875
|$40.89
|$240,230
|08/17/2021
|Mark Stephen Lavigne
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$40.00
|$100,010
