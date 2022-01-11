Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EES

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), which makes up 0.61% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,050,435 worth of RILY, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RILY:

RILY — last trade: $83.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/04/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 1,803 $64.98 $117,167
08/10/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 15,000 $68.22 $1,023,262
08/13/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 9,364 $64.95 $608,148
08/17/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 15,000 $63.59 $953,900
08/17/2021 Andrew Moore CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5,000 $63.70 $318,500
08/19/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 135,000 $60.61 $8,181,729
08/19/2021 Randall E. Paulson Director 10,000 $60.82 $608,220
09/10/2021 Andrew Moore CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5,000 $60.20 $301,000
09/13/2021 Randall E. Paulson Director 15,000 $60.51 $907,659
11/03/2021 Kenneth M. Young President 1,000 $78.31 $78,313
11/17/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 20,000 $77.35 $1,547,000
12/06/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 1,722 $75.17 $129,444

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #60 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,960,610 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

ENR — last trade: $40.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2021 Timothy W. Gorman EVP, Chief Financial Officer 5,875 $40.89 $240,230
08/17/2021 Mark Stephen Lavigne Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $40.00 $100,010

