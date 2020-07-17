Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 0.54% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $485,577 worth of GM, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $26.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Theodore M. Solso Director 1,561 $32.02 $49,983 03/25/2020 Matthew Tsien Executive Vice President 22,400 $22.97 $514,528 05/12/2020 Patricia F. Russo Director 12,700 $23.18 $294,386 05/29/2020 Julian G. Blissett Executive Vice President 9,300 $26.00 $241,800

And Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL), the #224 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $98,854 worth of ACGL, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACGL is detailed in the table below:

ACGL — last trade: $30.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2020 Brian S. Posner Director 1,000 $23.72 $23,718 05/13/2020 Brian S. Posner Director 1,000 $22.16 $22,159 05/18/2020 Marc Grandisson President & CEO 23,500 $24.50 $575,750

