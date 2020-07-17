Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 0.54% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $485,577 worth of GM, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:
GM — last trade: $26.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Theodore M. Solso
|Director
|1,561
|$32.02
|$49,983
|03/25/2020
|Matthew Tsien
|Executive Vice President
|22,400
|$22.97
|$514,528
|05/12/2020
|Patricia F. Russo
|Director
|12,700
|$23.18
|$294,386
|05/29/2020
|Julian G. Blissett
|Executive Vice President
|9,300
|$26.00
|$241,800
And Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL), the #224 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $98,854 worth of ACGL, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ACGL is detailed in the table below:
ACGL — last trade: $30.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2020
|Brian S. Posner
|Director
|1,000
|$23.72
|$23,718
|05/13/2020
|Brian S. Posner
|Director
|1,000
|$22.16
|$22,159
|05/18/2020
|Marc Grandisson
|President & CEO
|23,500
|$24.50
|$575,750
