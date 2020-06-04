Markets
ELAN

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.03% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,122 worth of ELAN, making it the #485 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:

ELAN — last trade: $22.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2020 Kapila K. Anand Director 1,000 $26.86 $26,860
03/02/2020 R. David Hoover Director 8,000 $27.19 $217,519
03/06/2020 John P. Bilbrey Director 3,000 $25.15 $75,450
03/09/2020 Michael J. Harrington Director 4,000 $23.84 $95,360
03/13/2020 R. David Hoover Director 12,000 $21.97 $263,640

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), the #505 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $29,583 worth of LYV, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LYV is detailed in the table below:

LYV — last trade: $53.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2020 James S. Kahan Director 2,600 $42.96 $111,696
03/12/2020 Michael Rapino President & CEO 25,650 $38.98 $999,837
03/12/2020 Michael Rowles EVP & General Counsel 2,650 $37.57 $99,560
03/13/2020 Ping Fu Director 2,000 $42.50 $85,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELAN LYV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular