Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.03% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,122 worth of ELAN, making it the #485 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:
ELAN — last trade: $22.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2020
|Kapila K. Anand
|Director
|1,000
|$26.86
|$26,860
|03/02/2020
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|8,000
|$27.19
|$217,519
|03/06/2020
|John P. Bilbrey
|Director
|3,000
|$25.15
|$75,450
|03/09/2020
|Michael J. Harrington
|Director
|4,000
|$23.84
|$95,360
|03/13/2020
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|12,000
|$21.97
|$263,640
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), the #505 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $29,583 worth of LYV, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LYV is detailed in the table below:
LYV — last trade: $53.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|James S. Kahan
|Director
|2,600
|$42.96
|$111,696
|03/12/2020
|Michael Rapino
|President & CEO
|25,650
|$38.98
|$999,837
|03/12/2020
|Michael Rowles
|EVP & General Counsel
|2,650
|$37.57
|$99,560
|03/13/2020
|Ping Fu
|Director
|2,000
|$42.50
|$85,000
