Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), which makes up 0.03% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,122 worth of ELAN, making it the #485 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN:

ELAN — last trade: $22.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2020 Kapila K. Anand Director 1,000 $26.86 $26,860 03/02/2020 R. David Hoover Director 8,000 $27.19 $217,519 03/06/2020 John P. Bilbrey Director 3,000 $25.15 $75,450 03/09/2020 Michael J. Harrington Director 4,000 $23.84 $95,360 03/13/2020 R. David Hoover Director 12,000 $21.97 $263,640

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), the #505 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $29,583 worth of LYV, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LYV is detailed in the table below:

LYV — last trade: $53.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 James S. Kahan Director 2,600 $42.96 $111,696 03/12/2020 Michael Rapino President & CEO 25,650 $38.98 $999,837 03/12/2020 Michael Rowles EVP & General Counsel 2,650 $37.57 $99,560 03/13/2020 Ping Fu Director 2,000 $42.50 $85,000

