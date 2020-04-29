Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.01% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,961 worth of MIDD, making it the #492 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:
MIDD — last trade: $55.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/08/2019
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|420
|$120.24
|$50,501
|03/02/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|465
|$108.94
|$50,659
|03/11/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,105
|$91.19
|$100,764
|03/13/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,390
|$71.76
|$99,750
|03/13/2020
|Nassem Ziyad
|Director
|1,000
|$73.30
|$73,295
|03/13/2020
|Cathy L. McCarthy
|Director
|680
|$72.48
|$49,290
|03/13/2020
|Chapin Sarah Palisi
|Director
|1,000
|$75.18
|$75,180
And Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), the #503 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,146 worth of ELAN, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN is detailed in the table below:
ELAN — last trade: $24.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2019
|David Alan Urbanek
|See Remarks
|228
|$26.25
|$5,986
|11/22/2019
|John P. Bilbrey
|Director
|3,766
|$26.58
|$100,100
|03/04/2020
|Kapila K. Anand
|Director
|1,000
|$26.86
|$26,860
|03/02/2020
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|8,000
|$27.19
|$217,519
|03/06/2020
|John P. Bilbrey
|Director
|3,000
|$25.15
|$75,450
|03/09/2020
|Michael J. Harrington
|Director
|4,000
|$23.84
|$95,360
|03/13/2020
|R. David Hoover
|Director
|12,000
|$21.97
|$263,640
