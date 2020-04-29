Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DYNF

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.01% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,961 worth of MIDD, making it the #492 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:

MIDD — last trade: $55.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/08/2019 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 420 $120.24 $50,501
03/02/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 465 $108.94 $50,659
03/11/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,105 $91.19 $100,764
03/13/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,390 $71.76 $99,750
03/13/2020 Nassem Ziyad Director 1,000 $73.30 $73,295
03/13/2020 Cathy L. McCarthy Director 680 $72.48 $49,290
03/13/2020 Chapin Sarah Palisi Director 1,000 $75.18 $75,180

And Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN), the #503 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,146 worth of ELAN, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ELAN is detailed in the table below:

ELAN — last trade: $24.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2019 David Alan Urbanek See Remarks 228 $26.25 $5,986
11/22/2019 John P. Bilbrey Director 3,766 $26.58 $100,100
03/04/2020 Kapila K. Anand Director 1,000 $26.86 $26,860
03/02/2020 R. David Hoover Director 8,000 $27.19 $217,519
03/06/2020 John P. Bilbrey Director 3,000 $25.15 $75,450
03/09/2020 Michael J. Harrington Director 4,000 $23.84 $95,360
03/13/2020 R. David Hoover Director 12,000 $21.97 $263,640

