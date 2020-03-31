Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWPP

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), which makes up 0.24% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $98,244 worth of LYV, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LYV:
LYV — last trade: $45.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|James S. Kahan
|Director
|4,500
|$61.54
|$276,925
|03/11/2020
|James S. Kahan
|Director
|2,600
|$42.96
|$111,696
|03/12/2020
|Michael Rapino
|President & CEO
|25,650
|$38.98
|$999,837
|03/12/2020
|Michael Rowles
|EVP & General Counsel
|2,650
|$37.57
|$99,560
|03/13/2020
|Ping Fu
|Director
|2,000
|$42.50
|$85,000
And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), the #143 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $82,704 worth of HII, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HII is detailed in the table below:
HII — last trade: $189.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Thomas C. Schievelbein
|Director
|4,000
|$207.92
|$831,665
|03/06/2020
|Philip M. Bilden
|Director
|500
|$203.80
|$101,900
