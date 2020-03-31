Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWPP

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), which makes up 0.24% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $98,244 worth of LYV, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LYV:

LYV — last trade: $45.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2019 James S. Kahan Director 4,500 $61.54 $276,925 03/11/2020 James S. Kahan Director 2,600 $42.96 $111,696 03/12/2020 Michael Rapino President & CEO 25,650 $38.98 $999,837 03/12/2020 Michael Rowles EVP & General Counsel 2,650 $37.57 $99,560 03/13/2020 Ping Fu Director 2,000 $42.50 $85,000

And Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), the #143 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $82,704 worth of HII, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HII is detailed in the table below:

HII — last trade: $189.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Thomas C. Schievelbein Director 4,000 $207.92 $831,665 03/06/2020 Philip M. Bilden Director 500 $203.80 $101,900

