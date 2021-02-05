Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), which makes up 0.60% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,952,095 worth of CALX, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CALX:

CALX — last trade: $32.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/25/2020 Donald J. Listwin Director 28,064 $19.95 $559,889 08/26/2020 Donald J. Listwin Director 21,936 $20.40 $447,532 08/31/2020 Cory Sindelar Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $19.75 $98,750 11/10/2020 Donald J. Listwin Director 20,000 $22.53 $450,560

And Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), the #97 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,544,174 worth of ARVN, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARVN is detailed in the table below:

ARVN — last trade: $81.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2020 Edward Moore Kennedy Jr. Director 8,333 $23.99 $199,909 12/18/2020 Liam Ratcliffe Director 142,857 $70.00 $9,999,990

