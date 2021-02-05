Markets
CALX

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), which makes up 0.60% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,952,095 worth of CALX, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CALX:

CALX — last trade: $32.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/25/2020 Donald J. Listwin Director 28,064 $19.95 $559,889
08/26/2020 Donald J. Listwin Director 21,936 $20.40 $447,532
08/31/2020 Cory Sindelar Chief Financial Officer 5,000 $19.75 $98,750
11/10/2020 Donald J. Listwin Director 20,000 $22.53 $450,560

And Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), the #97 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,544,174 worth of ARVN, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARVN is detailed in the table below:

ARVN — last trade: $81.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2020 Edward Moore Kennedy Jr. Director 8,333 $23.99 $199,909
12/18/2020 Liam Ratcliffe Director 142,857 $70.00 $9,999,990

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALX ARVN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest