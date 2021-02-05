Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), which makes up 0.60% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,952,095 worth of CALX, making it the #71 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CALX:
CALX — last trade: $32.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/25/2020
|Donald J. Listwin
|Director
|28,064
|$19.95
|$559,889
|08/26/2020
|Donald J. Listwin
|Director
|21,936
|$20.40
|$447,532
|08/31/2020
|Cory Sindelar
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,000
|$19.75
|$98,750
|11/10/2020
|Donald J. Listwin
|Director
|20,000
|$22.53
|$450,560
And Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), the #97 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,544,174 worth of ARVN, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARVN is detailed in the table below:
ARVN — last trade: $81.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2020
|Edward Moore Kennedy Jr.
|Director
|8,333
|$23.99
|$199,909
|12/18/2020
|Liam Ratcliffe
|Director
|142,857
|$70.00
|$9,999,990
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.