Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

Applied Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APLT), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,253,127 worth of APLT, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APLT:

APLT — last trade: $55.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/28/2020 Joel S. Marcus Director 500 $45.50 $22,750 01/28/2020 Stacy J. Kanter Director 6,500 $45.50 $295,750

And Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS), the #52 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,267,428 worth of AGYS, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGYS is detailed in the table below:

AGYS — last trade: $35.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/04/2019 Ramesh Srinivasan President & CEO 10,000 $25.13 $251,300 09/09/2019 Jebaseelan Kingsley VP, Professional Services 2,000 $25.59 $51,180 12/13/2019 Melvin L. Keating Director 1,900 $24.39 $46,344

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.