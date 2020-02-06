Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

Applied Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APLT), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,253,127 worth of APLT, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APLT:
APLT — last trade: $55.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/28/2020
|Joel S. Marcus
|Director
|500
|$45.50
|$22,750
|01/28/2020
|Stacy J. Kanter
|Director
|6,500
|$45.50
|$295,750
And Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS), the #52 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,267,428 worth of AGYS, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AGYS is detailed in the table below:
AGYS — last trade: $35.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/04/2019
|Ramesh Srinivasan
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$25.13
|$251,300
|09/09/2019
|Jebaseelan Kingsley
|VP, Professional Services
|2,000
|$25.59
|$51,180
|12/13/2019
|Melvin L. Keating
|Director
|1,900
|$24.39
|$46,344
