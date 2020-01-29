Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), which makes up 1.41% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,515,296 worth of ERI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERI:
ERI — last trade: $59.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2019
|James B. Hawkins
|Director
|6,000
|$40.34
|$242,070
|08/08/2019
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|10,000
|$40.36
|$403,600
|09/03/2019
|James B. Hawkins
|Director
|2,000
|$35.70
|$71,400
|09/03/2019
|Michael E. Pegram
|Director
|10,000
|$36.90
|$369,000
|11/19/2019
|Gregory J. Kozicz
|Director
|6,000
|$40.42
|$242,520
And Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC), the #56 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,193,334 worth of AMRC, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMRC is detailed in the table below:
AMRC — last trade: $20.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Jennifer L. Miller
|Director
|4,000
|$14.15
|$56,612
|08/14/2019
|Thomas S. Murley
|Director
|1,000
|$13.89
|$13,890
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.