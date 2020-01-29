Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DWAS

Markets
Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI), which makes up 1.41% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,515,296 worth of ERI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERI:

ERI — last trade: $59.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 6,000 $40.34 $242,070
08/08/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $40.36 $403,600
09/03/2019 James B. Hawkins Director 2,000 $35.70 $71,400
09/03/2019 Michael E. Pegram Director 10,000 $36.90 $369,000
11/19/2019 Gregory J. Kozicz Director 6,000 $40.42 $242,520

And Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC), the #56 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,193,334 worth of AMRC, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMRC is detailed in the table below:

AMRC — last trade: $20.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/13/2019 Jennifer L. Miller Director 4,000 $14.15 $56,612
08/14/2019 Thomas S. Murley Director 1,000 $13.89 $13,890

