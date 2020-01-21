Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVY

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), which makes up 2.40% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $454,585,202 worth of QCOM, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at QCOM:
QCOM — last trade: $95.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2019
|Mark D. McLaughlin
|Director
|2,705
|$73.84
|$199,737
|12/10/2019
|Irene B. Rosenfeld
|Director
|500
|$84.60
|$42,298
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #52 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $182,608,673 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:
OXY — last trade: $45.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|15,000
|$50.22
|$753,258
|08/12/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$44.96
|$224,800
|08/14/2019
|Cedric W. Burgher
|SVP & CFO
|2,500
|$43.27
|$108,175
|08/16/2019
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$44.57
|$222,850
|08/23/2019
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$42.62
|$213,100
|09/27/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|5,000
|$45.54
|$227,700
|11/08/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|12,000
|$39.31
|$471,720
|11/19/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|6,000
|$38.09
|$228,540
|11/26/2019
|Bob Shearer
|Director
|5,000
|$38.96
|$194,800
|12/06/2019
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|10,000
|$38.82
|$388,200
