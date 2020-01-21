Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVY

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), which makes up 2.40% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $454,585,202 worth of QCOM, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at QCOM:

QCOM — last trade: $95.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/28/2019 Mark D. McLaughlin Director 2,705 $73.84 $199,737
12/10/2019 Irene B. Rosenfeld Director 500 $84.60 $42,298

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), the #52 largest holding among components of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $182,608,673 worth of OXY, which represents approximately 0.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OXY is detailed in the table below:

OXY — last trade: $45.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258
08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800
08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175
08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850
08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100
09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700
11/08/2019 William R. Klesse Director 12,000 $39.31 $471,720
11/19/2019 William R. Klesse Director 6,000 $38.09 $228,540
11/26/2019 Bob Shearer Director 5,000 $38.96 $194,800
12/06/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $38.82 $388,200

