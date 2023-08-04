Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $110,819,002 worth of UBSI, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UBSI:
UBSI — last trade: $33.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2023
|J. Paul McNamara
|Director
|350
|$28.20
|$9,872
|05/16/2023
|Diana Lewis Jackson
|Director
|875
|$28.50
|$24,938
|05/25/2023
|Lacy I. Rice III
|Director
|10,000
|$29.43
|$294,348
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
TCPC Next Dividend Date
KIRK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.