Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $110,819,002 worth of UBSI, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UBSI:

UBSI — last trade: $33.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2023 J. Paul McNamara Director 350 $28.20 $9,872 05/16/2023 Diana Lewis Jackson Director 875 $28.50 $24,938 05/25/2023 Lacy I. Rice III Director 10,000 $29.43 $294,348

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio

 TCPC Next Dividend Date

 KIRK Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.