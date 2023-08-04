News & Insights

Markets
UBSI

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVY

August 04, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), which makes up 0.56% of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $110,819,002 worth of UBSI, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UBSI:

UBSI — last trade: $33.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2023 J. Paul McNamara Director 350 $28.20 $9,872
05/16/2023 Diana Lewis Jackson Director 875 $28.50 $24,938
05/25/2023 Lacy I. Rice III Director 10,000 $29.43 $294,348

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
 TCPC Next Dividend Date
 KIRK Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBSI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.