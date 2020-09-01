Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVLU

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), which makes up 1.23% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $180,942 worth of WH, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WH:
WH — last trade: $52.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|10,000
|$49.92
|$499,250
|03/06/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|5,000
|$49.17
|$245,850
|05/06/2020
|Geoffrey A. Ballotti
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$39.39
|$393,920
And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 12 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $147,805 worth of DRI, which represents approximately 1.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DRI is detailed in the table below:
DRI — last trade: $86.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/23/2020
|Matthew R. Broad
|SVP General Counsel
|427
|$58.50
|$24,980
|04/23/2020
|Sarah H. King
|SVP, Chief HR Officer
|1,025
|$58.50
|$59,962
|04/23/2020
|M. Shan Atkins
|Director
|1,282
|$58.50
|$74,997
|04/23/2020
|Richard L. Renninger
|SVP, Chief Development Officer
|2,000
|$58.50
|$117,000
|04/23/2020
|Todd Burrowes
|President, LongHorn Steakhouse
|2,564
|$58.50
|$149,994
|04/23/2020
|Ricardo Cardenas
|SVP Chief Financial Officer
|2,991
|$58.50
|$174,974
|04/23/2020
|Cynthia T. Jamison
|Director
|3,418
|$58.50
|$199,953
|04/23/2020
|David C. George
|EVP & COO
|4,273
|$58.50
|$249,970
|04/23/2020
|James P. Fogarty
|Director
|4,273
|$58.50
|$249,970
|04/23/2020
|Charles M. Sonsteby
|Director
|12,820
|$58.50
|$749,970
|04/23/2020
|Timothy J. Wilmott
|Director
|17,094
|$58.50
|$999,999
|04/23/2020
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|President and CEO
|25,641
|$58.50
|$1,499,998
