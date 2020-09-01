Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVLU

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), which makes up 1.23% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $180,942 worth of WH, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WH:

WH — last trade: $52.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 10,000 $49.92 $499,250
03/06/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 5,000 $49.17 $245,850
05/06/2020 Geoffrey A. Ballotti President and CEO 10,000 $39.39 $393,920

And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), the #44 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 12 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $147,805 worth of DRI, which represents approximately 1.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DRI is detailed in the table below:

DRI — last trade: $86.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/23/2020 Matthew R. Broad SVP General Counsel 427 $58.50 $24,980
04/23/2020 Sarah H. King SVP, Chief HR Officer 1,025 $58.50 $59,962
04/23/2020 M. Shan Atkins Director 1,282 $58.50 $74,997
04/23/2020 Richard L. Renninger SVP, Chief Development Officer 2,000 $58.50 $117,000
04/23/2020 Todd Burrowes President, LongHorn Steakhouse 2,564 $58.50 $149,994
04/23/2020 Ricardo Cardenas SVP Chief Financial Officer 2,991 $58.50 $174,974
04/23/2020 Cynthia T. Jamison Director 3,418 $58.50 $199,953
04/23/2020 David C. George EVP & COO 4,273 $58.50 $249,970
04/23/2020 James P. Fogarty Director 4,273 $58.50 $249,970
04/23/2020 Charles M. Sonsteby Director 12,820 $58.50 $749,970
04/23/2020 Timothy J. Wilmott Director 17,094 $58.50 $999,999
04/23/2020 Eugene I. Lee Jr. President and CEO 25,641 $58.50 $1,499,998

