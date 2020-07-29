Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVLU

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), which makes up 3.24% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $423,314 worth of SYF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SYF:

SYF — last trade: $23.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/23/2020 Laurel Richie Director 1,600 $16.20 $25,920 04/23/2020 Fernando Aguirre Director 15,300 $16.55 $253,215

And Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH), the #18 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $315,094 worth of SYNH, which represents approximately 2.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYNH is detailed in the table below:

SYNH — last trade: $61.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/19/2020 Paul Colvin Pres., Clinical Solutions 1,300 $36.65 $47,645 03/20/2020 Jason M. Meggs Chief Financial Officer 3,555 $36.74 $130,612 07/06/2020 John M. Dineen Director 8,691 $59.11 $513,725

