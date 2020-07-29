Markets
SYF

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVLU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), which makes up 3.24% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $423,314 worth of SYF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SYF:

SYF — last trade: $23.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/23/2020 Laurel Richie Director 1,600 $16.20 $25,920
04/23/2020 Fernando Aguirre Director 15,300 $16.55 $253,215

And Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH), the #18 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $315,094 worth of SYNH, which represents approximately 2.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYNH is detailed in the table below:

SYNH — last trade: $61.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/19/2020 Paul Colvin Pres., Clinical Solutions 1,300 $36.65 $47,645
03/20/2020 Jason M. Meggs Chief Financial Officer 3,555 $36.74 $130,612
07/06/2020 John M. Dineen Director 8,691 $59.11 $513,725

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYF SYNH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular