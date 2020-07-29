Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DVLU

Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), which makes up 3.24% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $423,314 worth of SYF, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SYF:
SYF — last trade: $23.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/23/2020
|Laurel Richie
|Director
|1,600
|$16.20
|$25,920
|04/23/2020
|Fernando Aguirre
|Director
|15,300
|$16.55
|$253,215
And Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH), the #18 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $315,094 worth of SYNH, which represents approximately 2.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYNH is detailed in the table below:
SYNH — last trade: $61.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/19/2020
|Paul Colvin
|Pres., Clinical Solutions
|1,300
|$36.65
|$47,645
|03/20/2020
|Jason M. Meggs
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,555
|$36.74
|$130,612
|07/06/2020
|John M. Dineen
|Director
|8,691
|$59.11
|$513,725
