Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), which makes up 3.84% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,024,589 worth of DBRG, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DBRG:

DBRG — last trade: $14.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2022 Jacky Wu CFO 9,157 $5.46 $49,997 08/31/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 27,943 $17.83 $498,224 09/20/2022 Liam Stewart Chief Operating Officer 3,300 $15.26 $50,348 09/20/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 32,000 $15.22 $487,040

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock List

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORA

 ACEV shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.