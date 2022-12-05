Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), which makes up 3.84% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,024,589 worth of DBRG, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DBRG:
DBRG — last trade: $14.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2022
|Jacky Wu
|CFO
|9,157
|$5.46
|$49,997
|08/31/2022
|Marc C. Ganzi
|CEO
|27,943
|$17.83
|$498,224
|09/20/2022
|Liam Stewart
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,300
|$15.26
|$50,348
|09/20/2022
|Marc C. Ganzi
|CEO
|32,000
|$15.22
|$487,040
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Preferred Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORA
ACEV shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.