Markets
DBRG

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTRE

December 05, 2022 — 09:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), which makes up 3.84% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,024,589 worth of DBRG, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DBRG:

DBRG — last trade: $14.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2022 Jacky Wu CFO 9,157 $5.46 $49,997
08/31/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 27,943 $17.83 $498,224
09/20/2022 Liam Stewart Chief Operating Officer 3,300 $15.26 $50,348
09/20/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 32,000 $15.22 $487,040

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock List
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FORA
 ACEV shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.