Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 3.49% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $794,619 worth of TRNO, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:

TRNO — last trade: $52.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Douglas M. Pasquale Director 2,000 $64.25 $128,490 05/09/2022 W. Blake Baird CHAIRMAN AND CEO 1,000 $64.00 $64,000

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $727,451 worth of DBRG, which represents approximately 3.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DBRG is detailed in the table below:

DBRG — last trade: $12.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2022 Jacky Wu CFO 9,157 $5.46 $49,997 08/31/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 27,943 $17.83 $498,224 09/20/2022 Liam Stewart Chief Operating Officer 3,300 $15.26 $50,348 09/20/2022 Marc C. Ganzi CEO 32,000 $15.22 $487,040

