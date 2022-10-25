Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 3.49% of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $794,619 worth of TRNO, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:
TRNO — last trade: $52.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Douglas M. Pasquale
|Director
|2,000
|$64.25
|$128,490
|05/09/2022
|W. Blake Baird
|CHAIRMAN AND CEO
|1,000
|$64.00
|$64,000
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), the #15 largest holding among components of the First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $727,451 worth of DBRG, which represents approximately 3.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DBRG is detailed in the table below:
DBRG — last trade: $12.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2022
|Jacky Wu
|CFO
|9,157
|$5.46
|$49,997
|08/31/2022
|Marc C. Ganzi
|CEO
|27,943
|$17.83
|$498,224
|09/20/2022
|Liam Stewart
|Chief Operating Officer
|3,300
|$15.26
|$50,348
|09/20/2022
|Marc C. Ganzi
|CEO
|32,000
|$15.22
|$487,040
