Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTN

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), which makes up 0.98% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,169,634 worth of AGR, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGR:

AGR — last trade: $50.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/26/2019 Teresa A. Herbert Director 1,000 $48.95 $48,951 08/01/2019 Alan D. Solomont Director 198 $50.59 $10,017 09/03/2019 Alan D. Solomont Director 197 $50.57 $9,962 10/01/2019 Alan D. Solomont Director 192 $52.24 $10,030 11/01/2019 Alan D. Solomont Director 200 $50.09 $10,018 12/02/2019 Alan D. Solomont Director 207 $48.45 $10,029

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), the #90 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,215,164 worth of LLY, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LLY is detailed in the table below:

LLY — last trade: $131.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/15/2019 Joshua L. Smiley SVP and CFO 185 $108.47 $20,067 10/25/2019 David A. Ricks President & CEO 4,615 $108.38 $500,174 10/24/2019 Jackson P. Tai Director 1,861 $107.49 $200,039 10/25/2019 Anne E. White SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology 1,000 $108.84 $108,840 10/25/2019 Joshua L. Smiley SVP and CFO 929 $107.59 $99,951 10/25/2019 Daniel Skovronsky SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL 5,000 $108.61 $543,050

