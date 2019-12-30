Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTN

Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR), which makes up 0.98% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,169,634 worth of AGR, making it the #42 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGR:
AGR — last trade: $50.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/26/2019
|Teresa A. Herbert
|Director
|1,000
|$48.95
|$48,951
|08/01/2019
|Alan D. Solomont
|Director
|198
|$50.59
|$10,017
|09/03/2019
|Alan D. Solomont
|Director
|197
|$50.57
|$9,962
|10/01/2019
|Alan D. Solomont
|Director
|192
|$52.24
|$10,030
|11/01/2019
|Alan D. Solomont
|Director
|200
|$50.09
|$10,018
|12/02/2019
|Alan D. Solomont
|Director
|207
|$48.45
|$10,029
And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), the #90 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,215,164 worth of LLY, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LLY is detailed in the table below:
LLY — last trade: $131.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/15/2019
|Joshua L. Smiley
|SVP and CFO
|185
|$108.47
|$20,067
|10/25/2019
|David A. Ricks
|President & CEO
|4,615
|$108.38
|$500,174
|10/24/2019
|Jackson P. Tai
|Director
|1,861
|$107.49
|$200,039
|10/25/2019
|Anne E. White
|SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology
|1,000
|$108.84
|$108,840
|10/25/2019
|Joshua L. Smiley
|SVP and CFO
|929
|$107.59
|$99,951
|10/25/2019
|Daniel Skovronsky
|SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL
|5,000
|$108.61
|$543,050
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.