Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 0.12% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $869,875 worth of OKE, making it the #150 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $30.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 12,700 $39.11 $496,741 03/13/2020 Walter S. Hulse III CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs 10,000 $28.05 $280,520 03/10/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 27,701 $36.03 $997,944 03/18/2020 Mark W. Helderman Director 30,000 $13.06 $391,788 03/18/2020 Gary David Parker Director 2,500 $16.50 $41,252 03/18/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 32,980 $14.85 $489,588 03/18/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 32,806 $14.99 $491,717 03/25/2020 Brian L. Derksen Director 8,700 $22.70 $197,527

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), the #230 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $491,334 worth of HIG, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HIG is detailed in the table below:

HIG — last trade: $43.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Kathryn A. Mikells Director 5,000 $49.90 $249,492 02/28/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $49.80 $498,020 02/28/2020 Kathryn A. Mikells Director 5,000 $49.90 $249,492 02/28/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $49.80 $498,020 03/13/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $41.38 $413,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.