Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,110,852 worth of PNC, making it the #72 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PNC:

PNC — last trade: $106.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Andrew T. Feldstein Director 24,168 $123.49 $2,984,506
03/09/2020 Andrew T. Feldstein Director 24,415 $102.39 $2,499,730
03/10/2020 Linda R. Medler Director 50 $101.65 $5,083
03/12/2020 Andrew T. Feldstein Director 26,325 $94.92 $2,498,769
05/15/2020 Richard J. Harshman Director 1,000 $97.55 $97,550

And Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), the #155 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $877,065 worth of SYY, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYY is detailed in the table below:

SYY — last trade: $52.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/18/2020 Joshua D. Frank Director 703,700 $48.06 $33,819,881
05/18/2020 Nelson Peltz Director 703,700 $48.06 $33,819,881

