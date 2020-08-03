Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,110,852 worth of PNC, making it the #72 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PNC:
PNC — last trade: $106.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Andrew T. Feldstein
|Director
|24,168
|$123.49
|$2,984,506
|03/09/2020
|Andrew T. Feldstein
|Director
|24,415
|$102.39
|$2,499,730
|03/10/2020
|Linda R. Medler
|Director
|50
|$101.65
|$5,083
|03/12/2020
|Andrew T. Feldstein
|Director
|26,325
|$94.92
|$2,498,769
|05/15/2020
|Richard J. Harshman
|Director
|1,000
|$97.55
|$97,550
And Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), the #155 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $877,065 worth of SYY, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYY is detailed in the table below:
SYY — last trade: $52.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2020
|Joshua D. Frank
|Director
|703,700
|$48.06
|$33,819,881
|05/18/2020
|Nelson Peltz
|Director
|703,700
|$48.06
|$33,819,881
