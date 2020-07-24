Markets
OXY

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,787,052 worth of OXY, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:

OXY — last trade: $16.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2020 Elisse B. Walter Director 3,758 $33.21 $124,803
03/06/2020 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $27.44 $137,200
03/13/2020 William R. Klesse Director 20,000 $11.81 $236,200
03/26/2020 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 10,000 $13.42 $134,200

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #142 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $919,837 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:

FDX — last trade: $165.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/20/2020 John A. Edwardson Director 5,000 $112.04 $560,200
07/22/2020 Marvin R. Ellison Director 2,200 $164.53 $361,966

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY FDX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular