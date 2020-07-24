Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,787,052 worth of OXY, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:
OXY — last trade: $16.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2020
|Elisse B. Walter
|Director
|3,758
|$33.21
|$124,803
|03/06/2020
|Oscar K. Brown
|Senior Vice President
|5,000
|$27.44
|$137,200
|03/13/2020
|William R. Klesse
|Director
|20,000
|$11.81
|$236,200
|03/26/2020
|Kenneth Dillon
|Senior Vice President
|10,000
|$13.42
|$134,200
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #142 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $919,837 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:
FDX — last trade: $165.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/20/2020
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|5,000
|$112.04
|$560,200
|07/22/2020
|Marvin R. Ellison
|Director
|2,200
|$164.53
|$361,966
