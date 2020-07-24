Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 0.25% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,787,052 worth of OXY, making it the #82 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:

OXY — last trade: $16.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2020 Elisse B. Walter Director 3,758 $33.21 $124,803 03/06/2020 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $27.44 $137,200 03/13/2020 William R. Klesse Director 20,000 $11.81 $236,200 03/26/2020 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 10,000 $13.42 $134,200

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), the #142 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $919,837 worth of FDX, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FDX is detailed in the table below:

FDX — last trade: $165.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/20/2020 John A. Edwardson Director 5,000 $112.04 $560,200 07/22/2020 Marvin R. Ellison Director 2,200 $164.53 $361,966

