Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), which makes up 0.08% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,762,501 worth of WAB, making it the #211 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAB:

WAB — last trade: $69.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/13/2020 William E. Kassling Director 10,000 $50.31 $503,134 08/03/2020 Linda S. Harty Director 5,000 $61.93 $309,670

And Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), the #271 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $783,771 worth of ARMK, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK is detailed in the table below:

ARMK — last trade: $25.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Greg Creed Director 3,000 $34.30 $102,892 03/11/2020 John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $25.82 $1,032,652 03/12/2020 Marc A. Bruno COO, U.S. Food & Facilities 23,400 $21.27 $497,676 03/23/2020 Stephen I. Sadove Director 5,000 $17.75 $88,766 03/23/2020 Karen Marie King Director 5,100 $19.20 $97,920 03/23/2020 Greg Creed Director 6,000 $17.69 $106,124 05/08/2020 Thomas Gerard Ondrof Executive VP and CFO 10,000 $24.99 $249,908

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.