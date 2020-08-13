Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), which makes up 0.08% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,762,501 worth of WAB, making it the #211 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WAB:
WAB — last trade: $69.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2020
|William E. Kassling
|Director
|10,000
|$50.31
|$503,134
|08/03/2020
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|5,000
|$61.93
|$309,670
And Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), the #271 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $783,771 worth of ARMK, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK is detailed in the table below:
ARMK — last trade: $25.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|3,000
|$34.30
|$102,892
|03/11/2020
|John J. Zillmer
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$25.82
|$1,032,652
|03/12/2020
|Marc A. Bruno
|COO, U.S. Food & Facilities
|23,400
|$21.27
|$497,676
|03/23/2020
|Stephen I. Sadove
|Director
|5,000
|$17.75
|$88,766
|03/23/2020
|Karen Marie King
|Director
|5,100
|$19.20
|$97,920
|03/23/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|6,000
|$17.69
|$106,124
|05/08/2020
|Thomas Gerard Ondrof
|Executive VP and CFO
|10,000
|$24.99
|$249,908
