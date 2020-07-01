Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), which makes up 0.04% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $669,135 worth of ARMK, making it the #266 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK:
ARMK — last trade: $22.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|3,000
|$34.30
|$102,892
|03/11/2020
|John J. Zillmer
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$25.82
|$1,032,652
|03/12/2020
|Marc A. Bruno
|COO, U.S. Food & Facilities
|23,400
|$21.27
|$497,676
|03/23/2020
|Stephen I. Sadove
|Director
|5,000
|$17.75
|$88,766
|03/23/2020
|Karen Marie King
|Director
|5,100
|$19.20
|$97,920
|03/23/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|6,000
|$17.69
|$106,124
|05/08/2020
|Thomas Gerard Ondrof
|Executive VP and CFO
|10,000
|$24.99
|$249,908
And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #298 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $540,884 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:
NBL — last trade: $8.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Brent J. Smolik
|President & COO
|9,850
|$15.29
|$150,580
|03/18/2020
|Rachel G. Clingman
|SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec
|17,793
|$2.81
|$49,998
|03/18/2020
|J. Keith Elliott
|Sr. VP Offshore
|5,500
|$3.05
|$16,748
|03/20/2020
|Brent J. Smolik
|President & COO
|38,000
|$3.95
|$149,937
|03/20/2020
|David L. Stover
|CEO & Director
|36,000
|$4.16
|$149,854
