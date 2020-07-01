Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), which makes up 0.04% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $669,135 worth of ARMK, making it the #266 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK:

ARMK — last trade: $22.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Greg Creed Director 3,000 $34.30 $102,892 03/11/2020 John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $25.82 $1,032,652 03/12/2020 Marc A. Bruno COO, U.S. Food & Facilities 23,400 $21.27 $497,676 03/23/2020 Stephen I. Sadove Director 5,000 $17.75 $88,766 03/23/2020 Karen Marie King Director 5,100 $19.20 $97,920 03/23/2020 Greg Creed Director 6,000 $17.69 $106,124 05/08/2020 Thomas Gerard Ondrof Executive VP and CFO 10,000 $24.99 $249,908

And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #298 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $540,884 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:

NBL — last trade: $8.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2020 Brent J. Smolik President & COO 9,850 $15.29 $150,580 03/18/2020 Rachel G. Clingman SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec 17,793 $2.81 $49,998 03/18/2020 J. Keith Elliott Sr. VP Offshore 5,500 $3.05 $16,748 03/20/2020 Brent J. Smolik President & COO 38,000 $3.95 $149,937 03/20/2020 David L. Stover CEO & Director 36,000 $4.16 $149,854

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.