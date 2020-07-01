Markets
ARMK

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), which makes up 0.04% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $669,135 worth of ARMK, making it the #266 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK:

ARMK — last trade: $22.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/02/2020 Greg Creed Director 3,000 $34.30 $102,892
03/11/2020 John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $25.82 $1,032,652
03/12/2020 Marc A. Bruno COO, U.S. Food & Facilities 23,400 $21.27 $497,676
03/23/2020 Stephen I. Sadove Director 5,000 $17.75 $88,766
03/23/2020 Karen Marie King Director 5,100 $19.20 $97,920
03/23/2020 Greg Creed Director 6,000 $17.69 $106,124
05/08/2020 Thomas Gerard Ondrof Executive VP and CFO 10,000 $24.99 $249,908

And Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), the #298 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $540,884 worth of NBL, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBL is detailed in the table below:

NBL — last trade: $8.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Brent J. Smolik President & COO 9,850 $15.29 $150,580
03/18/2020 Rachel G. Clingman SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec 17,793 $2.81 $49,998
03/18/2020 J. Keith Elliott Sr. VP Offshore 5,500 $3.05 $16,748
03/20/2020 Brent J. Smolik President & COO 38,000 $3.95 $149,937
03/20/2020 David L. Stover CEO & Director 36,000 $4.16 $149,854

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARMK NBL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular