Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 0.10% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,877,185 worth of HES, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:

HES — last trade: $52.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Marc S. Lipschultz Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Terrence J. Checki Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 William G. Schrader Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Edith E. Holiday Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 David McManus Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Leonard S. Coleman Jr. Director 503 $49.72 $25,009
03/06/2020 Joaquin Duato Director 503 $49.72 $25,009

And Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), the #296 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $488,107 worth of AL, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AL is detailed in the table below:

AL — last trade: $34.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Cheryl Gordon Krongard Director 2,500 $37.64 $94,089
02/25/2020 Susan McCaw Director 2,570 $38.86 $99,870
03/05/2020 Susan McCaw Director 2,775 $35.50 $98,504
03/09/2020 Cheryl Gordon Krongard Director 3,000 $32.62 $97,845
05/06/2020 Marshall O. Larsen Director 381 $41.04 $15,637
05/12/2020 Marshall O. Larsen Director 5,000 $24.36 $121,780

