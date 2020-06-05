Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), which makes up 0.10% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,877,185 worth of HES, making it the #178 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HES:
HES — last trade: $52.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Marc S. Lipschultz
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Terrence J. Checki
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Kevin Omar Meyers
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|William G. Schrader
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Edith E. Holiday
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|David McManus
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Leonard S. Coleman Jr.
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
|03/06/2020
|Joaquin Duato
|Director
|503
|$49.72
|$25,009
And Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), the #296 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $488,107 worth of AL, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AL is detailed in the table below:
AL — last trade: $34.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Cheryl Gordon Krongard
|Director
|2,500
|$37.64
|$94,089
|02/25/2020
|Susan McCaw
|Director
|2,570
|$38.86
|$99,870
|03/05/2020
|Susan McCaw
|Director
|2,775
|$35.50
|$98,504
|03/09/2020
|Cheryl Gordon Krongard
|Director
|3,000
|$32.62
|$97,845
|05/06/2020
|Marshall O. Larsen
|Director
|381
|$41.04
|$15,637
|05/12/2020
|Marshall O. Larsen
|Director
|5,000
|$24.36
|$121,780
