Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), which makes up 0.38% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,144,988 worth of HUM, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUM:
HUM — last trade: $399.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/24/2019
|Heather Cox
|Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off.
|750
|$368.40
|$276,297
|02/28/2020
|Susan M. Diamond
|Segment President, Home Bus.
|1,785
|$319.68
|$570,629
|03/13/2020
|Cynthia H. Zipperle
|SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont
|1,500
|$289.40
|$434,100
And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), the #180 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,942,874 worth of HIG, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HIG is detailed in the table below:
HIG — last trade: $39.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Kathryn A. Mikells
|Director
|5,000
|$49.90
|$249,492
|02/28/2020
|Trevor Fetter
|Director
|10,000
|$49.80
|$498,020
|02/28/2020
|Kathryn A. Mikells
|Director
|5,000
|$49.90
|$249,492
|02/28/2020
|Trevor Fetter
|Director
|10,000
|$49.80
|$498,020
|03/13/2020
|Trevor Fetter
|Director
|10,000
|$41.38
|$413,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.