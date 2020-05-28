Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), which makes up 0.38% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,144,988 worth of HUM, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUM:

HUM — last trade: $399.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/24/2019 Heather Cox Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off. 750 $368.40 $276,297 02/28/2020 Susan M. Diamond Segment President, Home Bus. 1,785 $319.68 $570,629 03/13/2020 Cynthia H. Zipperle SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont 1,500 $289.40 $434,100

And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), the #180 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,942,874 worth of HIG, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HIG is detailed in the table below:

HIG — last trade: $39.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Kathryn A. Mikells Director 5,000 $49.90 $249,492 02/28/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $49.80 $498,020 02/28/2020 Kathryn A. Mikells Director 5,000 $49.90 $249,492 02/28/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $49.80 $498,020 03/13/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $41.38 $413,750

