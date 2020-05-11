Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $825,701 worth of ARMK, making it the #257 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK:

ARMK — last trade: $26.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2019 John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer 35,000 $42.68 $1,493,852 03/02/2020 Greg Creed Director 3,000 $34.30 $102,892 03/11/2020 John J. Zillmer Chief Executive Officer 40,000 $25.82 $1,032,652 03/12/2020 Marc A. Bruno COO, U.S. Food & Facilities 23,400 $21.27 $497,676 03/23/2020 Stephen I. Sadove Director 5,000 $17.75 $88,766 03/23/2020 Karen Marie King Director 5,100 $19.20 $97,920 03/23/2020 Greg Creed Director 6,000 $17.69 $106,124

And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #292 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $596,380 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:

SEE — last trade: $29.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/14/2020 Patrick Duff Director 15,000 $35.00 $525,000 02/25/2020 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 7,500 $33.45 $250,875 03/05/2020 James M. Sullivan Senior VP & CFO 5,000 $29.50 $147,500 03/05/2020 Emile Z. Chammas Senior Vice President 7,500 $29.85 $223,869 03/09/2020 Jerry R. Whitaker Director 2,000 $28.34 $56,671 03/19/2020 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 10,000 $21.68 $216,775 03/17/2020 Emile Z. Chammas Senior Vice President 10,000 $20.54 $205,400

