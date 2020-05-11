Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), which makes up 0.05% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $825,701 worth of ARMK, making it the #257 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARMK:
ARMK — last trade: $26.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2019
|John J. Zillmer
|Chief Executive Officer
|35,000
|$42.68
|$1,493,852
|03/02/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|3,000
|$34.30
|$102,892
|03/11/2020
|John J. Zillmer
|Chief Executive Officer
|40,000
|$25.82
|$1,032,652
|03/12/2020
|Marc A. Bruno
|COO, U.S. Food & Facilities
|23,400
|$21.27
|$497,676
|03/23/2020
|Stephen I. Sadove
|Director
|5,000
|$17.75
|$88,766
|03/23/2020
|Karen Marie King
|Director
|5,100
|$19.20
|$97,920
|03/23/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|6,000
|$17.69
|$106,124
And Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), the #292 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $596,380 worth of SEE, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SEE is detailed in the table below:
SEE — last trade: $29.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/14/2020
|Patrick Duff
|Director
|15,000
|$35.00
|$525,000
|02/25/2020
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$33.45
|$250,875
|03/05/2020
|James M. Sullivan
|Senior VP & CFO
|5,000
|$29.50
|$147,500
|03/05/2020
|Emile Z. Chammas
|Senior Vice President
|7,500
|$29.85
|$223,869
|03/09/2020
|Jerry R. Whitaker
|Director
|2,000
|$28.34
|$56,671
|03/19/2020
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$21.68
|$216,775
|03/17/2020
|Emile Z. Chammas
|Senior Vice President
|10,000
|$20.54
|$205,400
