Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,007,053 worth of HIG, making it the #163 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HIG:
HIG — last trade: $41.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Kathryn A. Mikells
|Director
|5,000
|$49.90
|$249,492
|02/28/2020
|Trevor Fetter
|Director
|10,000
|$49.80
|$498,020
|03/13/2020
|Trevor Fetter
|Director
|10,000
|$41.38
|$413,750
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), the #231 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,186,526 worth of LNG, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LNG is detailed in the table below:
LNG — last trade: $39.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2019
|Jack A. Fusco
|President and CEO
|8,400
|$59.90
|$503,183
|02/27/2020
|G. Andrea Botta
|Director
|5,500
|$45.67
|$251,190
|03/05/2020
|Donald F. Robillard Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$46.96
|$93,916
|03/05/2020
|Jack A. Fusco
|President and CEO
|21,000
|$47.34
|$994,099
|03/09/2020
|Neal A. Shear
|Director
|3,750
|$38.64
|$144,897
|03/10/2020
|Nuno Brandolini
|Director
|6,331
|$39.44
|$249,682
|03/10/2020
|Andrew Langham
|Director
|3,300
|$37.91
|$125,097
