Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG), which makes up 0.12% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,007,053 worth of HIG, making it the #163 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HIG:

HIG — last trade: $41.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Kathryn A. Mikells Director 5,000 $49.90 $249,492 02/28/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $49.80 $498,020 02/28/2020 Kathryn A. Mikells Director 5,000 $49.90 $249,492 02/28/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $49.80 $498,020 03/13/2020 Trevor Fetter Director 10,000 $41.38 $413,750

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), the #231 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,186,526 worth of LNG, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LNG is detailed in the table below:

LNG — last trade: $39.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2019 Jack A. Fusco President and CEO 8,400 $59.90 $503,183 02/27/2020 G. Andrea Botta Director 5,500 $45.67 $251,190 03/05/2020 Donald F. Robillard Jr. Director 2,000 $46.96 $93,916 03/05/2020 Jack A. Fusco President and CEO 21,000 $47.34 $994,099 03/09/2020 Neal A. Shear Director 3,750 $38.64 $144,897 03/10/2020 Nuno Brandolini Director 6,331 $39.44 $249,682 03/10/2020 Andrew Langham Director 3,300 $37.91 $125,097

