Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 0.60% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,944,411 worth of TSLA, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:
TSLA — last trade: $516.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/14/2020
|Elon Musk
|CEO
|13,037
|$767.00
|$9,999,379
|02/14/2020
|Lawrence Joseph Ellison
|Director
|1,250
|$767.00
|$958,750
And Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), the #238 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $968,738 worth of BKR, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BKR is detailed in the table below:
BKR — last trade: $11.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Brian Worrell
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$18.05
|$54,151
|02/26/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|11,254
|$17.74
|$199,673
|02/24/2020
|Lorenzo Simonelli
|Chairman, President and CEO
|15,368
|$19.49
|$299,522
