Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 0.60% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,944,411 worth of TSLA, making it the #35 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:

TSLA — last trade: $516.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/14/2020 Elon Musk CEO 13,037 $767.00 $9,999,379
02/14/2020 Lawrence Joseph Ellison Director 1,250 $767.00 $958,750

And Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR), the #238 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $968,738 worth of BKR, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BKR is detailed in the table below:

BKR — last trade: $11.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.05 $54,151
02/26/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 11,254 $17.74 $199,673
02/24/2020 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,368 $19.49 $299,522

