Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), which makes up 0.11% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,611,429 worth of ULTA, making it the #177 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ULTA:
ULTA — last trade: $250.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/26/2019
|Mary N. Dillon
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,300
|$237.17
|$308,321
|09/30/2019
|Charles Heilbronn
|Director
|243,849
|$241.52
|$58,894,228
And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #311 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $483,744 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:
CIT — last trade: $44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|7,000
|$43.96
|$307,717
|08/13/2019
|Kenneth McPhail
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|1,000
|$43.14
|$43,139
|08/13/2019
|Robert C. Rubino
|President, CIT Bank, N.A.
|6,930
|$43.22
|$299,483
|08/14/2019
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|3,000
|$41.20
|$123,588
|08/15/2019
|Alan L. Frank
|Director
|3,000
|$41.30
|$123,891
|08/16/2019
|Steve Solk
|President, Consumer Banking
|2,000
|$42.45
|$84,900
