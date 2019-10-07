Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DSI

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), which makes up 0.11% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,611,429 worth of ULTA, making it the #177 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ULTA:

ULTA — last trade: $250.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/26/2019 Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer 1,300 $237.17 $308,321
09/30/2019 Charles Heilbronn Director 243,849 $241.52 $58,894,228

And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #311 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $483,744 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:

CIT — last trade: $44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/26/2019 Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer 1,300 $237.17 $308,321 08/13/2019 Ellen R. Alemany Chair & CEO 11,500 $43.55 $500,817
09/30/2019 Charles Heilbronn Director 243,849 $241.52 $58,894,228 08/13/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 7,000 $43.96 $307,717
08/13/2019 Kenneth McPhail EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $43.14 $43,139
08/13/2019 Robert C. Rubino President, CIT Bank, N.A. 6,930 $43.22 $299,483
08/14/2019 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 3,000 $41.20 $123,588
08/15/2019 Alan L. Frank Director 3,000 $41.30 $123,891
08/16/2019 Steve Solk President, Consumer Banking 2,000 $42.45 $84,900

