Markets
HTA

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,306,498 worth of HTA, making it the #123 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:

HTA — last trade: $23.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Vicki U. Booth Director 1,750 $29.05 $50,838
03/24/2020 W. Bradley Blair II Director 2,000 $21.38 $42,760

And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR), the #225 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,613,448 worth of MUR, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUR is detailed in the table below:

MUR — last trade: $10.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Robert Madison Murphy Director 2,765 $18.43 $50,959
03/12/2020 Robert Madison Murphy Director 158,000 $6.40 $1,011,200
03/13/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 75,000 $6.51 $488,295
03/13/2020 Barry F.R. Jeffery Vice President 5,000 $6.67 $33,375
03/18/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 40,000 $4.97 $198,608
03/18/2020 E. Ted Botner Vice President & Secretary 20,000 $4.93 $98,588
03/19/2020 John B. Gardner Vice President & Treasurer 9,365 $5.33 $49,898
03/17/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 25,000 $5.57 $139,225

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTA MUR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular