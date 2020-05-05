Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DON

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,306,498 worth of HTA, making it the #123 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:
HTA — last trade: $23.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Vicki U. Booth
|Director
|1,750
|$29.05
|$50,838
|03/24/2020
|W. Bradley Blair II
|Director
|2,000
|$21.38
|$42,760
And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR), the #225 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,613,448 worth of MUR, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUR is detailed in the table below:
MUR — last trade: $10.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Robert Madison Murphy
|Director
|2,765
|$18.43
|$50,959
|03/12/2020
|Robert Madison Murphy
|Director
|158,000
|$6.40
|$1,011,200
|03/13/2020
|Neal E. Schmale
|Director
|75,000
|$6.51
|$488,295
|03/13/2020
|Barry F.R. Jeffery
|Vice President
|5,000
|$6.67
|$33,375
|03/18/2020
|Neal E. Schmale
|Director
|40,000
|$4.97
|$198,608
|03/18/2020
|E. Ted Botner
|Vice President & Secretary
|20,000
|$4.93
|$98,588
|03/19/2020
|John B. Gardner
|Vice President & Treasurer
|9,365
|$5.33
|$49,898
|03/17/2020
|Neal E. Schmale
|Director
|25,000
|$5.57
|$139,225
