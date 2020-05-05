Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DON

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA), which makes up 0.29% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,306,498 worth of HTA, making it the #123 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTA:

HTA — last trade: $23.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Vicki U. Booth Director 1,750 $29.05 $50,838 03/24/2020 W. Bradley Blair II Director 2,000 $21.38 $42,760

And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR), the #225 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,613,448 worth of MUR, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUR is detailed in the table below:

MUR — last trade: $10.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Robert Madison Murphy Director 2,765 $18.43 $50,959 03/12/2020 Robert Madison Murphy Director 158,000 $6.40 $1,011,200 03/13/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 75,000 $6.51 $488,295 03/13/2020 Barry F.R. Jeffery Vice President 5,000 $6.67 $33,375 03/18/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 40,000 $4.97 $198,608 03/18/2020 E. Ted Botner Vice President & Secretary 20,000 $4.93 $98,588 03/19/2020 John B. Gardner Vice President & Treasurer 9,365 $5.33 $49,898 03/17/2020 Neal E. Schmale Director 25,000 $5.57 $139,225

