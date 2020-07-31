Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 0.39% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,888,836 worth of DOW, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $41.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|15,000
|$38.13
|$571,950
|03/13/2020
|James R. Fitterling
|Chief Executive Officer
|20,000
|$24.61
|$492,166
|03/12/2020
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|8,100
|$24.62
|$199,446
|03/12/2020
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|20,450
|$24.61
|$503,285
And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), the #63 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,249,572 worth of WMB, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WMB is detailed in the table below:
WMB — last trade: $19.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Terrance Lane Wilson
|SVP & General Counsel
|1,000
|$20.42
|$20,420
|02/26/2020
|Michael A. Creel
|Director
|25,000
|$19.15
|$478,750
|03/10/2020
|William H. Spence
|Director
|6,500
|$14.73
|$95,750
|03/09/2020
|John D. Chandler
|Sr. Vice President & CFO
|13,000
|$15.07
|$195,966
|03/09/2020
|Stephen W. Bergstrom
|Director
|16,400
|$15.30
|$250,874
|03/09/2020
|Alan S. Armstrong
|President & CEO
|33,000
|$15.23
|$502,588
|03/12/2020
|Terrance Lane Wilson
|SVP & General Counsel
|1,100
|$13.95
|$15,345
|03/12/2020
|William H. Spence
|Director
|4,000
|$13.60
|$54,400
