Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 0.39% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,888,836 worth of DOW, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $41.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 15,000 $38.13 $571,950 03/13/2020 James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $24.61 $492,166 03/12/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 8,100 $24.62 $199,446 03/12/2020 Wesley G. Bush Director 20,450 $24.61 $503,285

And Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), the #63 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,249,572 worth of WMB, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WMB is detailed in the table below:

WMB — last trade: $19.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Terrance Lane Wilson SVP & General Counsel 1,000 $20.42 $20,420 02/26/2020 Michael A. Creel Director 25,000 $19.15 $478,750 03/10/2020 William H. Spence Director 6,500 $14.73 $95,750 03/09/2020 John D. Chandler Sr. Vice President & CFO 13,000 $15.07 $195,966 03/09/2020 Stephen W. Bergstrom Director 16,400 $15.30 $250,874 03/09/2020 Alan S. Armstrong President & CEO 33,000 $15.23 $502,588 03/12/2020 Terrance Lane Wilson SVP & General Counsel 1,100 $13.95 $15,345 03/12/2020 William H. Spence Director 4,000 $13.60 $54,400

