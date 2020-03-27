Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $511,743 worth of EXPE, making it the #276 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:
EXPE — last trade: $64.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2019
|Samuel H. Altman
|Director
|20,000
|$98.83
|$1,976,604
|12/05/2019
|Jon T. Gieselman
|Director
|2,393
|$104.29
|$249,565
|12/06/2019
|Peter M. Kern
|Vice Chairman
|23,070
|$108.33
|$2,499,159
