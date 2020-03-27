Markets
EXPE

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $511,743 worth of EXPE, making it the #276 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:

EXPE — last trade: $64.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/25/2019 Samuel H. Altman Director 20,000 $98.83 $1,976,604
12/05/2019 Jon T. Gieselman Director 2,393 $104.29 $249,565
12/06/2019 Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman 23,070 $108.33 $2,499,159

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular