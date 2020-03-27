Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DLN

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 0.03% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $511,743 worth of EXPE, making it the #276 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:

EXPE — last trade: $64.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2019 Samuel H. Altman Director 20,000 $98.83 $1,976,604 12/05/2019 Jon T. Gieselman Director 2,393 $104.29 $249,565 12/06/2019 Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman 23,070 $108.33 $2,499,159

