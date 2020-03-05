Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 7.17% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,605,877 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2019
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|6,000
|$52.91
|$317,460
|02/28/2020
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|15,000
|$38.13
|$571,950
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), the #21 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,090,146 worth of MCD, which represents approximately 2.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MCD is detailed in the table below:
MCD — last trade: $207.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|Christopher J. Kempczinski
|President and CEO
|2,580
|$193.81
|$500,030
|02/28/2020
|Catherine M. Engelbert
|Director
|1,000
|$192.13
|$192,130
