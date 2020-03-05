Markets
DOW

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DJD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 7.17% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,605,877 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 6,000 $52.91 $317,460
02/28/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 15,000 $38.13 $571,950

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), the #21 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,090,146 worth of MCD, which represents approximately 2.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MCD is detailed in the table below:

MCD — last trade: $207.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2019 Christopher J. Kempczinski President and CEO 2,580 $193.81 $500,030
02/28/2020 Catherine M. Engelbert Director 1,000 $192.13 $192,130

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW MCD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular