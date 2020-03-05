Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 7.17% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,605,877 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $41.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/10/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 6,000 $52.91 $317,460 02/28/2020 Jeff M. Fettig Director 15,000 $38.13 $571,950

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), the #21 largest holding among components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,090,146 worth of MCD, which represents approximately 2.67% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MCD is detailed in the table below:

MCD — last trade: $207.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2019 Christopher J. Kempczinski President and CEO 2,580 $193.81 $500,030 02/28/2020 Catherine M. Engelbert Director 1,000 $192.13 $192,130

