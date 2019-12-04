Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 8.69% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,617,088 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $51.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2019 Jeff M. Fettig Director 30,000 $46.00 $1,379,955 08/08/2019 Wesley G. Bush Director 5,000 $46.64 $233,224 08/08/2019 Daniel Yohannes Director 1,000 $46.71 $46,707

