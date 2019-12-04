Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DJD

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 8.69% of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,617,088 worth of DOW, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $51.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Jeff M. Fettig
|Director
|30,000
|$46.00
|$1,379,955
|08/08/2019
|Wesley G. Bush
|Director
|5,000
|$46.64
|$233,224
|08/08/2019
|Daniel Yohannes
|Director
|1,000
|$46.71
|$46,707
