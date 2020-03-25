Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

Markets
AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,325 worth of AFL, making it the #152 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:

AFL — last trade: $29.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/07/2019 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $54.08 $54,080
03/23/2020 Frederick John Crawford President & COO 25,000 $26.29 $657,340

And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), the #249 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,247 worth of DOV, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOV is detailed in the table below:

DOV — last trade: $74.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 1,000 $110.60 $110,600
03/09/2020 David J. Malinas SVP Operations 500 $93.35 $46,675
03/16/2020 Eric A. Spiegel Director 500 $79.00 $39,500

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

