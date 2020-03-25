Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVB

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,325 worth of AFL, making it the #152 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AFL:
AFL — last trade: $29.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/07/2019
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$54.08
|$54,080
|03/23/2020
|Frederick John Crawford
|President & COO
|25,000
|$26.29
|$657,340
And Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV), the #249 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,247 worth of DOV, which represents approximately 0.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DOV is detailed in the table below:
DOV — last trade: $74.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|1,000
|$110.60
|$110,600
|03/09/2020
|David J. Malinas
|SVP Operations
|500
|$93.35
|$46,675
|03/16/2020
|Eric A. Spiegel
|Director
|500
|$79.00
|$39,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.